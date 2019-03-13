Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare Sells 11,104 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $471,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Decesare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Michael Decesare sold 11,864 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $458,780.88.

On Friday, January 11th, Michael Decesare sold 10,131 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $266,647.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.52% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Forescout Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

