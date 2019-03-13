FlutterCoin (FLT) Price Hits $0.0005

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One FlutterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlutterCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FlutterCoin has a market capitalization of $234,127.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,098.38 or 3.87403009 BTC.

About FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. FlutterCoin’s official message board is fluttercointalk.com . FlutterCoin’s official website is www.fluttercoin.me . The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlutterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlutterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

