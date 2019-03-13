FLO Price Tops $0.0589 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $93,894.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 150,285,988 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

