FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) SVP Todd M. Duchene Sells 8,544 Shares

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 8,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $430,019.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,393.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,865. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 160.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) SVP Todd M. Duchene Sells 8,544 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/flir-systems-inc-flir-svp-todd-m-duchene-sells-8544-shares.html.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.