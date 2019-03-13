Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 17,646 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,817,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,959,000 after purchasing an additional 381,357 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,594,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,877,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,239,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,957,000 after purchasing an additional 127,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,856,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

In related news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $5,881,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,833,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,927,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,702. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

