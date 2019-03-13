Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,152,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,725,000 after acquiring an additional 548,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 20.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,481,000 after acquiring an additional 908,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3,516.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,903,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,718,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,877,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 552,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,829,773.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,901. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Skechers USA stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

