Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,785,000 after purchasing an additional 328,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,785,000 after purchasing an additional 328,378 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,765,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after purchasing an additional 453,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,017,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.77.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.05 million. Analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,153,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $68,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 360,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,718.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $1,072,373. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

