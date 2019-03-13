Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have commented on FLXN. Benchmark lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.49 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 16,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,732. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $476.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.74. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $40,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

