FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.48

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.48 and last traded at $235.75, with a volume of 257699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

