Flaxscript Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (FLAX)

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Flaxscript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Flaxscript has a total market capitalization of $8,102.00 and $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flaxscript Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flaxscript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

