Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

