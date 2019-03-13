Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,167,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,008 shares of company stock worth $13,797,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.49.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

