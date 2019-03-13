First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $2,337,000.

FPX opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $75.99.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

