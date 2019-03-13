First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,662 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,662 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Novocure worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Novocure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 3.25.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

