First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 587,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.23% of First Solar worth $321,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 104,476 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 41,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $344,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,808.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,435 shares of company stock valued at $446,590. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). First Solar had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Argus upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

