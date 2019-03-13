First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

