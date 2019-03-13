First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,711. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

First Financial Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Stephens cut First Financial Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

