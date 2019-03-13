First Defiance Financial (FDEF) vs. PB Bancorp (PBBI) Head-To-Head Review

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PB Bancorp and First Defiance Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Defiance Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than PB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PB Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp $20.09 million 4.20 $3.12 million N/A N/A First Defiance Financial $163.93 million 3.76 $46.25 million $2.23 13.76

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp 20.44% 5.03% 0.81% First Defiance Financial 28.21% 11.80% 1.49%

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats PB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 43 full service banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.