Financial Comparison: Saratoga Investment (SAR) vs. Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.29 $49.98 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.55 $17.67 million $2.27 10.26

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 32.53% 23.44% 15.41% Saratoga Investment 36.08% 10.98% 4.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Diamond Hill Investment Group does not pay a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Saratoga Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

