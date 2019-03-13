Financial Comparison: Noodles & Co (NDLS) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Noodles & Co does not pay a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Co and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Co $456.49 million 0.70 -$37.48 million ($0.02) -362.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 1.61 $120.94 million $2.60 18.25

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Co. Noodles & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Co and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Co -1.96% 2.23% 0.45% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 9.97% 26.28% 9.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noodles & Co and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Co 0 4 4 0 2.50 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 1 10 0 2.91

Noodles & Co currently has a consensus target price of $11.07, suggesting a potential upside of 52.92%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Noodles & Co’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noodles & Co is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Noodles & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Noodles & Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Noodles & Co on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of September 14, 2018, it owned and operated 117 stores in 38 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.