Financial Analysis: Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) vs. Its Peers

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS: PQEFF) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Petroteq Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A Petroteq Energy Competitors -34.56% -28.88% -3.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Petroteq Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroteq Energy Competitors 679 1999 1747 60 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 43.62%. Given Petroteq Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petroteq Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.03, meaning that their average stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroteq Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy N/A -$15.11 million -1.38 Petroteq Energy Competitors $1.14 billion -$293.46 million 21.56

Petroteq Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Petroteq Energy. Petroteq Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Petroteq Energy peers beat Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

