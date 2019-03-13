Financial Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in CSX Co. (CSX) Stock

Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. CSX’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

