Fiera Capital Corp Invests $482,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

SCZ opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

