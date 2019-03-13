Fiera Capital Corp Has $402,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 37.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,049 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 37.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 349,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 130.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 327,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,290,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $296.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $236.78 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

