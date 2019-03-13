Fiera Capital Corp Has $281,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

