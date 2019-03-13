Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Spotify (SPOT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Spotify were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,019,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 781,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter.

SPOT stock opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Spotify’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.79.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

