Ferrari NV (RACE) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,283,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up approximately 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Ferrari worth $1,416,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,402,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,545,000 after acquiring an additional 647,066 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 890,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 793,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 62.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.1677 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/ferrari-nv-race-shares-bought-by-baillie-gifford-co.html.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.