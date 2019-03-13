FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

