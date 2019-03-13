FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Raised by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

