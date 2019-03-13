Falanx Group (FLX) Trading Down 7.8%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 66,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
In related news, insider Mike Read acquired 400,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,453.42).
Falanx Group Company Profile (LON:FLX)
Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.
