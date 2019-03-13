Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 66,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

In related news, insider Mike Read acquired 400,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,453.42).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Falanx Group (FLX) Trading Down 7.8%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/falanx-group-flx-trading-down-7-8.html.

Falanx Group Company Profile (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Falanx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falanx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.