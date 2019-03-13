Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 537,718 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 68,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250,773. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $492.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $129,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,187,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,411 shares of company stock valued at $49,750,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

