Facebook (FB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is expected to benefit from solid mobile ad revenues driven by robust performance of Instagram Stories and an expanding user base in 2019. Further, the company’s plan to introduce commerce in Instagram is expected to be a major growth driver. The growing appeal of the company’s Workplace platform, which has now more than two million paid users, is another key catalyst. However, continued mix shift toward Stories is expected to hurt ARPU. Moreover, Facebook needs to improve ad pricing to drive top-line growth. Furthermore, uncertain microenvironment due to Brexit and the U.S. shutdown is a headwind. Additionally, continued mix shift toward Stories is expected to hurt ARPU. Further, aggressive investments into security and innovation on AR/VR and AI technologies are expected to negatively impact profits in 2019.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $171.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Facebook’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $129,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,187,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,411 shares of company stock valued at $49,750,585 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

