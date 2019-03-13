Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:EXR opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.34. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $85,747.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,637.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,668,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,581 shares of company stock worth $11,707,521. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,166,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,335,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,158,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 571,706 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.