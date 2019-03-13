Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs Sells 15,600 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $1,537,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.80 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

