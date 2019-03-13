Extended Stay America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 749 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,005,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,305,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 133,568 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 892,660 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

