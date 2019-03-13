EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Insider Kevin T. Conroy Sells 11,227 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 11,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $979,106.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 949,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,827,959.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $95.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/exact-sciences-co-exas-insider-kevin-t-conroy-sells-11227-shares-of-stock.html.
EXACT Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.