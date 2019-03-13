EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Insider Kevin T. Conroy Sells 11,227 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 11,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $979,106.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 949,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,827,959.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $95.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

