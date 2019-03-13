Evolent Health (EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evolent Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,822. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

