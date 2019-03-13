Everi (EVRI) Stock Price Up 11.5% Following Earnings Beat

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 5,115,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 801,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Everi in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Everi by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Everi by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/everi-evri-stock-price-up-11-5-following-earnings-beat.html.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.