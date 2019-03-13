EverGreenCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $182.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $360,021.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.02341246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00467807 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022937 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021061 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006653 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,819,181 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

