EventChain Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $530,818.00 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.33 or 0.16435474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046520 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001284 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

