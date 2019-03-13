Etsy Inc (ETSY) Director Sells $2,117,400.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director M Michele Burns sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $2,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,923.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETSY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. 2,199,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,538. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

