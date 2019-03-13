EtherSportz (ESZ) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $181,702.00 and $10.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.39 or 0.16601049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001483 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About EtherSportz

ESZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,905,580 tokens. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

