Etheriya Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (RIYA)

Etheriya (CURRENCY:RIYA) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Etheriya has a total market cap of $9,345.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Etheriya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etheriya token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Etheriya has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00383987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.01684752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Etheriya Profile

Etheriya was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Etheriya’s total supply is 1,861,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,581,531 tokens. Etheriya’s official Twitter account is @RealEtheriya and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etheriya is etheriya.com

Buying and Selling Etheriya

Etheriya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheriya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheriya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etheriya using one of the exchanges listed above.

