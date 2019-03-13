Ethereum Lite (ELITE) Price Tops $0.0913 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Lite has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Lite has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Lite alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.45 or 0.16449089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046850 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001279 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Ethereum Lite Token Profile

Ethereum Lite (CRYPTO:ELITE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite . Ethereum Lite’s official website is www.ethereumlite.org

Ethereum Lite Token Trading

Ethereum Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.