Essex Property Trust (ESS) Sets New 12-Month High at $289.70

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $289.70 and last traded at $289.40, with a volume of 5474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.99.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.54.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19. The business had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 59.19%.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.44, for a total value of $644,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,725. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/essex-property-trust-ess-sets-new-12-month-high-at-289-70.html.

About Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.