Escroco (ESC) Price Tops $0.0072

Escroco (CURRENCY:ESC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Escroco has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Escroco has a market capitalization of $15,444.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Escroco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Escroco alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.56 or 0.16521147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046444 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001279 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Escroco Coin Profile

Escroco (ESC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. Escroco’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,154,500 coins. The official website for Escroco is escroco.co . Escroco’s official Twitter account is @ethersport_esc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Escroco

Escroco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.