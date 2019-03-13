ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,585 Sanofi SA (SNY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.7395 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/erts-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-8585-sanofi-sa-sny.html.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.