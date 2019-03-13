ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,339 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

