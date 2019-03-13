ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.33.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.35, for a total transaction of $3,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,958,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $18,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,949,149. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $365.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $217.64 and a one year high of $394.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

