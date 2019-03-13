Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of CNAT stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 191,287 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 638,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99,282 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

